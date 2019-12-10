Kim Kardashian Says 'Orgasm Doctor' Infringed Her Image

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:38 PM EST) -- Reality television star Kim Kardashian West on Monday accused an Alabama doctor — who allegedly calls himself "the orgasm doctor” — of illegally using her name and likeness to sell his “Vampire Facial” cosmetic procedure, according to a copyright infringement suit lodged in California federal court. Dr. Charles Runels, who also describes himself as the “Calvin Klein of medicine,” touts various cosmetic procedures with names like the "Orgasm Shot,” the "Vampire Facelift” and the "Vampire Breast Lift,” Kardashian said in her suit. Kardashian got the “Vampire Facial” seven years ago and famously posted a selfie of her bloody face after the...

