Beware Litigating Construction Disputes In Remote Locations

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 1:26 PM EST) -- Construction contracts usually provide that in the event of litigation, legal venue should lie in the jurisdiction where the project lies. But for multimillion dollar large-scale construction projects in remote locations, that standard provision can have unintended consequences. Failing to negotiate a forum selection clause when your project is in a remote location can result in a forum that is ill-equipped to handle your litigation and an unintended waiver of strategic litigation decisions. Remote locations often have smaller courthouses and can present a variety of challenges, including a lack of strategic choices with respect to the judges, specialty courts and counsel....

