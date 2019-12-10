Widow's Plane Crash Claims Preempted, Feds Tell High Court

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 2:23 PM EST) -- The federal government told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that a widow’s state-based tort claims against aircraft engine manufacturer Avco Corp. are, in fact, preempted, but that a lower court should still resolve the issue of conflicting state and federal aircraft design standards. U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco weighed in with an amicus brief, which the justices requested in June, saying the Third Circuit got it wrong when it held in October 2018 that Jill Sikkelee's state-based strict liability and negligence claims against Avco over a 2005 crash that killed her husband were not conflict-preempted. The Federal Aviation Act's preemption...

