Venezuela Says OFAC License Needed For Share Seizure

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:01 PM EST) -- Venezuela told a Delaware federal judge Monday that Canadian miner Crystallex and other companies cannot seize and sell off shares in Citgo’s parent company unless they obtain a specific license from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. The Latin American country and Petroleos de Venezuela SA said that two FAQ documents published Monday by OFAC reinforce that the court should not allow Crystallex to undertake a forced judicial sale of shares in Citgo's parent company, PDVSA subsidiary PDV Holding Inc., until it obtains a so-called specific license from OFAC. Citgo is the U.S. refining unit of PDVSA....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS