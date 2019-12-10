Firm Fights DQ Bid In TM Dispute After Atty Spoke With Rival

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 4:07 PM EST) -- A Washington federal court has been urged not to disqualify a law firm after one of its attorneys inadvertently spoke with a lawyer who represented a cabinetmaker involved in a trademark dispute with the firm's client. Lee & Hayes PC should not be disqualified from the case, as the conversation between the two attorneys did not involve any "significantly harmful or disqualifying information," the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association said in an opposition brief Monday. Chris Lynch, the Lee & Hayes attorney, and Matthew Ries, who represented AAA Cabinets & Millworks Inc. at the time, spoke on the phone in May in...

