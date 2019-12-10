Texas Panel Affirms Win For Enbridge In Pipe Maker's Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court ruled Tuesday that a contractor isn't entitled to damages in a suit claiming Enbridge Energy LP didn't fulfill its promise to provide payment advances because the company had no evidence that Enbridge caused increased overhead. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals said the contractor itself, Summit Global Contractors Inc., could have been reasonably found responsible for the damages it claims it suffered while working on the construction of a natural gas processing plant in Wheeler, Texas. The court affirmed a take-nothing judgment in favor of Enbridge made by a Houston-area judge in January 2018. Summit Global had argued...

