Gov't Seeks Nearly 5 Years For Nonprofit Exec's $1M Theft

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- Prosecutors will ask a Massachusetts federal judge to sentence a Boston nonprofit executive to nearly five years behind bars after she agreed to plead guilty to embezzling more than $1.13 million from the nonprofit's bank accounts, according to a plea deal filed Tuesday. In an eight-page document, the U.S. Justice Department laid out the terms of Nicole A. Lescarbeau's agreement to plead guilty to three counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identify theft. The document says prosecutors plan to ask the court to sentence Lescarbeau to 57 months in prison and three years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS