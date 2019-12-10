NJ Adopts Fantasy Sports Rules Aimed At Protecting Kids

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 1:40 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday the state is adopting a new set of rules for fantasy sports operators aimed at preventing children from participating in fantasy sports contests and limiting the risk of adult players taking on too much debt. The rules seek to ensure that nobody under the age of 18 participates in fantasy sports, according to a release from Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. In addition, fantasy sports operators are not allowed to advertise in publications or media that caters exclusively to minors, at schools that serve kindergarten through 12th grade or in sports venues that are only...

