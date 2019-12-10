Justices Say FDCPA Clock Starts When Violation Occurs

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 10:47 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said the one-year time limit for filing a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act suit generally begins to run when the alleged violation occurs, not when it is discovered, as the justices affirmed a Third Circuit decision that a man’s complaint was brought too late. Citing the FDCPA’s provision that claims must be filed “within one year from the date on which the violation occurs,” the high court upheld the Third Circuit opinion last year that declined to revive a 2015 lawsuit from Kevin C. Rotkiske, who claims he only learned of an outstanding credit card...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS