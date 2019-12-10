Alternative Asset Manager GCM Clinches $983M Fund

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 1:23 PM EST) -- Chicago-based alternative asset manager GCM Grosvenor said Tuesday that it has clinched its latest investment vehicle after bringing in $983 million from limited partners, with plans to target investments in sectors including private equity, infrastructure and real estate. The fund, called GCM Grosvenor Multi-Asset Class Fund II LP, hit the high end of its target, securing capital commitments from public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, and financial institutions spread across the U.S. and Asia, according to a statement. In total, GCM now boasts roughly $57 billion in assets under management. Fred Pollock, chief investment officer for GCM, said in the...

