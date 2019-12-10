Proskauer Steers Perceptive Advisors' $210M Venture Fund

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 4:12 PM EST) -- Investment manager Perceptive Advisors said Tuesday it has raised $210 million with guidance from Proskauer Rose LLP for a fund focused on backing early-stage life sciences companies. The Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund LP is expected to lead eight to 10 Series A financings, with a focus on companies seeded by Boston-based life sciences accelerator Xontogeny LLC, the announcement said. Perceptive Advisors LLC said the oversubscribed fund drew commitments from endowments, foundations, family offices and institutional investors. The fund will invest across therapeutic areas but hone in on drug technologies rather than early drug discovery, the announcement said. In general, the fund’s goal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS