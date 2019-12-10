Frontier Air Hit With Pregnancy Suits By Pilots, Attendants

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:24 PM EST) -- Eight pilots and flight attendants hit Frontier Airlines with two suits — one a proposed class action — Tuesday alleging the airline systematically discriminates against pregnant and nursing women by forcing them to take unpaid leave and blocking them from pumping breast milk on the job. The workers, who are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and others, allege the airline violated federal and state sex discrimination law by depriving them of pay while they were still able to do their jobs and refusing to accommodate their needs related to pregnancy and breastfeeding their newborns. The women are challenging three...

