2nd Circ. Won't Revive Chicken Co. Antitrust Follow-On Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit rejected a bid Tuesday to revive a stock-drop suit against poultry producer Sanderson Farms, ruling that follow-on securities suits premised on an alleged antitrust conspiracy have to plead the scheme with particularity. Sanderson Farms was hit with securities claims for allegedly failing to tell investors that it had engaged in a chicken price-fixing conspiracy with other poultry producers, which has been the subject of private antitrust litigation since 2016 as well as a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. The stock-drop suit was dismissed in January 2018 by a New York federal judge who found it strikingly similar to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS