Pa. Jury Awards $6.3M Over Patient’s Fatal Heart Attack

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:47 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state jury has awarded $6.3 million in a suit accusing a cardiologist of failing to diagnose a man’s heart disease, which caused him to suffer a fatal heart attack while jogging, attorneys for the man’s estate announced. Following a six-day trial, a Lehigh County jury found Monday that Dr. Sobhan Kodali and his employer, St. Luke’s University Health Network, were liable in a suit accusing the health care providers of failing to diagnose James Cowher’s severe coronary artery disease in 2016, despite troubling symptoms. The jury awarded the patient’s estate approximately $2.5 million for wrongful death and about $3.8...

