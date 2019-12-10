Congress Lays Out Process For Military Med Mal Claims

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 9:12 PM EST) -- Active-duty service members will soon be able to receive compensation from the federal government for medical malpractice suffered at military hospitals, but won't be able to pursue their cases in court, which proponents view as a partial fix to a 70-year-old U.S. Supreme Court precedent barring such claims. The provision — which was outlined in a conference report for the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act released by the House and Senate Armed Services Committees Monday — will allow service members to file administrative claims and receive uncapped monetary compensation under the Military Claims Act for malpractice. It would not allow service...

