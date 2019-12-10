Och-Ziff Wants Details On Investors' Restitution Claim

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 9:50 PM EST) -- An Och-Ziff Capital Management Group unit told a New York federal court Monday that before making restitution it needs more information about the purported investor victims of its bribery scheme to control an African mine, urging the court to subpoena the investors' expert witness. The investors and the U.S. Department of Justice pushed the court last month to make sure OZ Africa Management GP LLC couldn't escape restitution payments that could be ordered in relation to the hedge fund's 2016 settlement of claims from the DOJ and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Och-Ziff pled guilty to bribing African judges years...

