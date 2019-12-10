Wilmington Trust ESOP Dispute Gets Class Treatment

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:49 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge Tuesday certified a class of participants in Martin Resource Management's employee stock ownership plan in an ERISA suit claiming Wilmington Trust allowed them to be saddled with millions of dollars of debt when they purchased company stock. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said in his order that the class proposed by Rodney Choate — a former boat captain for a Martin Resource Management Corp. subsidiary — met the statutory requirements for certification outlined in Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Judge Andrews wasn't convinced by Wilmington Trust NA's assertion that the proposed class wouldn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS