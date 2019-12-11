Senate Panel Advances Divisive Spectrum Bill On Party Lines

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:22 PM EST) -- A Senate bill that dictates where C-Band spectrum auction revenues should go is headed to the floor after a party-line vote Wednesday, as Republicans batted down Democrats’ arguments that the measure gives satellite companies a massive payout for vacating spectrum they don't own. The 5G Spectrum Act, which is backed by Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Thune, R-S.D., would apportion about half of the revenue from the anticipated C-Band auction next year to the U.S. Treasury and a small portion for the deployment of broadband infrastructure in underserved communities. The Federal Communications Commission would be allowed to give the rest...

