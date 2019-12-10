Former FBI Atty Sues DOJ, FBI Over Released Texts

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:28 PM EST) -- Lisa Page, a former FBI attorney connected with both the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server and Russian interference into the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, filed suit against both the bureau and the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday, saying they violated her privacy by sharing her text messages with the press. Page alleged in her suit that the DOJ showed her text messages with now-former FBI agent Peter Strzok to reporters in December 2017 in order to gain increased favor from President Donald Trump, violating The Privacy Act. Despite the fact that the Office of the Inspector General later...

