Developers Can't Dodge Claims In $29M Energy Contract Fight

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:40 PM EST) -- A pair of developers working on a Louisiana renewable energy project should face a contractor's accusations that they agreed to pay for costs beyond their original $29 million contract and then broke their commitment, a Louisiana magistrate judge has said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Carol B. Whitehurst on Tuesday recommended denying developer Cabot Corp.'s bid to rid itself of contractor Saulsbury Industries Inc.'s breach-of-contract claim. Emails between Cabot, developer Cleco Power LLC and Saulsbury that were allegedly aimed at compensating the contractor following work delays could be evidence of a change to their agreement even though Cabot says the emails were just...

