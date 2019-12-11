DHS Tells Justices Bar On Court Review Of Removal Is Lawful

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- The federal government has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule a Ninth Circuit decision determining that a Sri Lankan citizen can challenge his expedited removal, saying that district courts don't have the authority to review immigrant admission applications. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Monday that Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam has no constitutional right to dispute his removal after he entered the U.S. illegally and that a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act governing removal proceedings does not violate the U.S. Constitution. The suspension clause in the U.S. Constitution protects a citizen's habeas corpus rights to be released from unlawful custody...

