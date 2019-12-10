Pa. Jury Told Egg Price 'Scheme' Driven By Grocer Demand

Law360, Philadelphia (December 10, 2019, 10:20 PM EST) -- What a string of major grocery chains say was a scheme to jack up egg prices through an industry program to reduce the number of egg-producing hens was actually a product of their own demand for improved animal welfare, a Pennsylvania federal jury heard during closing statements in a six-week antitrust trial on Tuesday. A dozen retailers accuse United Egg Producers of forcing major providers, including Rose Acre Farms Inc., to adopt a slate of new animal welfare standards as a pretextual means of reducing the number of egg-producing hens and thus reducing supply and driving up prices. But an attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS