Parent Says College Board Preys On Students To Sell Info

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 3:17 PM EST) -- The organization that distributes the SAT and other standardized tests nationwide uses its informational service to improperly obtain and sell students' data, including their citizenship statuses and religious activities, a parent claims in a proposed class action filed in Illinois federal court. The College Board uses its standardized tests for a "wholly different purpose" apart from evaluating students' preparedness for college by collecting personal data to sell to third parties, said the parent of a high school student identifying himself only as Mark S. in the suit filed Tuesday. “By obtaining and selling students’ data under false pretenses, defendant College Board...

