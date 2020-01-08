More Than A Dozen Firms Steered 2019's Top Hospitality Deals

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig and Gibson Dunn were among more than a dozen law firms that helped with the 10 largest hospitality mergers and acquisitions deals of 2019, all of which were north of the $1 billion mark. Greenberg Traurig LLP represented Korea-based Mirae Asset Financial Group in its $5.8 billion purchase of Strategic Hotels & Resorts — which owned a 15-hotel portfolio — from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP-counseled Anbang Insurance Group. Co. Ltd., the largest transaction of the year. Meanwhile, Clifford Chance LLP, Linklaters LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and various other law firms helped with the year's other largest deals....

