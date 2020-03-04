Traffic Ticket App Tells Fla. High Court It's Not Practicing Law

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- Traffic ticket defense startup TIKD Services LLC portrayed itself Wednesday as an “access to justice solution” as it battled allegations by the Florida Bar that its app that connects customers with attorneys is engaging in the unlicensed practice of law. In oral arguments before the Florida Supreme Court, TIKD attorney Christopher Kise urged the justices to adopt a referee’s findings that TIKD’s app-based service, which connects drivers who have traffic tickets with independent attorneys, is not engaging in the unlicensed practice of law, as the Florida Bar argues. The unlicensed practice of law regulation is focused on preventing harm, not protecting...

