Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP has brought on board a new real estate partner for the firm's office in New York. Nathalia Bernardo joins the firm and brings to the table a background in leasing, acquisitions, sales, financing, development, management and joint ventures. Bernardo counts private equity firms among her clients. Mark Eagan Mark Eagan has decamped Hogan Lovells to join Goulston & Storrs PC as a director in New York. Eagan counsels real estate investment trusts, pension funds, investment banks and sovereign wealth funds on various real estate deals, including structuring joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions. He had...

