Eagles Lineman Takes Drug Ban Fight To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 8:22 PM EST) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson is taking his bruising legal battle over a 10-game suspension to the Second Circuit, doubling down on claims that his own union screwed him by refusing to turn over his collective bargaining agreement while he fought the suspension. In a 32-page opening brief filed Tuesday, Johnson said U.S. District Judge Richard J. Sullivan ignored several key points when issuing decisions that gutted his suit before finally ending it on summary judgment in August, setting a dangerous precedent in the process. Johnson said Judge Sullivan simply waved away the fact that it took the NFL Player’s...

