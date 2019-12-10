Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eagles Lineman Takes Drug Ban Fight To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 8:22 PM EST) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson is taking his bruising legal battle over a 10-game suspension to the Second Circuit, doubling down on claims that his own union screwed him by refusing to turn over his collective bargaining agreement while he fought the suspension.

In a 32-page opening brief filed Tuesday, Johnson said U.S. District Judge Richard J. Sullivan ignored several key points when issuing decisions that gutted his suit before finally ending it on summary judgment in August, setting a dangerous precedent in the process.

Johnson said Judge Sullivan simply waved away the fact that it took the NFL Player’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®