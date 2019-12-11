7th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Ex-Navy Police Officer's Bias Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:11 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has ruled that a former police officer at a U.S. Navy base who claimed he was discriminated against because of his race was ultimately terminated for his own conduct, including 15 violations of a leave policy requiring him to get a supervisor's approval before missing work. In upholding the Navy's August 2018 summary judgment win, the court held in a nonprecedential opinion Tuesday that although Louis Phillips, who is black, had noted that five nonblack officers engaged in similar behavior without being disciplined, they weren't similarly situated. None of those officers reported to his watch commander, James Pittman,...

