CIT Scolds Commerce Over Approach To Chinese Subsidies

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 8:10 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge berated the U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday for repeatedly penalizing Chinese exporters for China’s unwillingness to provide it with information about changes made to a buyer’s credit subsidy program. In a case brought by Chinese tire exporters contesting a countervailing duty, Court of International Trade Judge Richard W. Goldberg said that China’s refusal or inability to provide more information about its export buyer’s credit program, which offers loans to foreign companies that purchase Chinese goods, is not enough of a reason to apply adverse rates to companies that said they don’t use the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS