9th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Abbott Worker's Benefits Challenge

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 2:57 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a lower court's finding that Abbott Laboratories Inc. didn't violate ERISA when it concluded that a former clinical research associate was able to work and cut off her disability benefits. The three-judge panel said in its opinion Tuesday that the district court properly reviewed the denial of benefits for an abuse of discretion rather than starting from scratch in Olga Gorbacheva's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Abbott Laboratories and several of its employee benefit plans. The panel wasn't persuaded by Gorbacheva's assertion that de novo review was warranted because the plan administrator relied on litigation...

