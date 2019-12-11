'Wholly Unprepared' Atty Sanctioned By Indiana Court

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 3:36 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal court has admonished an attorney who showed up “wholly unprepared” for a pretrial conference in an employment discrimination case against Rolls Royce Corp. because he was "busy." Lawyer Keenan D. Wilson of John H. Haskin & Associates must reimburse Rolls Royce for its legal fees related to the September conference after telling the Southern District of Indiana that he showed up unprepared for the first session in September because of a “busy case load,” according to Tuesday’s order by U.S. Magistrate Judge Tim A. Baker. The court also ordered Wilson to reimburse Rolls Royce for a makeup session...

