8 Highlights For Dealmakers From CFIUS’ Annual Report

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:10 PM EST) -- On Nov. 19, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States released its long-awaited annual report[1] covering calendar years 2016 and 2017. While the information in the annual report is dated, the data it contains remains useful. Among other things, the data demonstrates CFIUS’ increasing relevance to cross-border transactions across diverse subsectors, including many that have not widely been considered sensitive (e.g., real estate). Moreover, CFIUS’ relevance to such transactions will expand further when the recently proposed CFIUS regulations,[2] published on Sept. 17, are finalized on or before Feb. 13, 2020. We discuss below eight important highlights of the annual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS