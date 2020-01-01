Life Sciences Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Drugmakers in 2020 can expect pivotal developments in trailblazing litigation against “patent thickets,” high-stakes jury trials over opioid-crisis liability, new clarity on when pay-for-delay settlements become anti-competitive and mounting drama in multidistrict litigation over generic-drug price-fixing. Here, Law360 explores key cases to watch. AbbVie’s 'Patent Thicket' Battle Whether branded pharmaceutical companies are justifiably building strong patent portfolios or instead constructing anti-competitive “patent thickets” that block cheaper biosimilars is a question that may be clarified in the courts in 2020. Litigation has ramped up as legislation in Congress seeks to limit the number of patents that drug companies can assert against biosimilar...

