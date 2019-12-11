Guaidó Looks To Nix ConocoPhillips' $8.5B Award

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:37 PM EST) -- The administration of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has initiated a bid to annul a more than $8.5 billion arbitral award issued to ConocoPhillips this year after the country nationalized three of its oil projects, saying the award is "completely unsustainable." The announcement was made Monday in a statement posted on Twitter by an account held by Venezuela's Office of the Special Attorney General, which is controlled by Guaidó. ConocoPhillips won the award in March from an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal that had determined earlier that Venezuela had unlawfully expropriated the projects through a 2007 nationalization decree....

