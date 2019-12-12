Congress' Promises To Renew Tax Extenders Could Wear Thin

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 8:10 PM EST) -- If Congress fails to revive dozens of expired tax incentives known as extenders before leaving Washington, D.C., next week, businesses could begin to question whether lawmakers can keep their promises to retroactively renew the incentives in the future. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, right, said retroactive tax incentives would accomplish little. On the left is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP) Talks on a year-end tax package — which can be added to a must-pass government funding bill by Dec. 20 — appear to have slowed in Congress over the last week, with some Democrats and Republicans saying they are in no rush...

