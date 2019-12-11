What UK Ruling On Claims Agencies Could Mean For Airlines

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:01 PM EST) -- In February of this year, low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings PLC secured a significant victory for the airline industry when the U.K.'s Court of Appeal ruled in its favor in a dispute with Bott & Co. Solicitors, a firm which specializes in the volume pursuit of compensation claims against airlines under European Union Regulation 261/2004, commonly referred to as EU 261.[1] In November, Bott & Co. was granted permission to appeal, paving the way for the U.K. Supreme Court to consider issues arising out of EU 261 for the first time in its history.[2] The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case...

