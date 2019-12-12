Businessmen Can't Quash Citi Subpoena In Tax Privacy Case

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:51 PM EST) -- Two Texas businessmen cannot quash a government subpoena seeking clarification on whether Citibank possessed their tax information because it may shed light on their suit alleging the information was unlawfully disclosed by the IRS, a South Dakota federal court ruled. The U.S. subpoena may yield documents that are relevant to a lawsuit filed by Craig and Lee Williams that claims that Internal Revenue Service summonses improperly disclosed their tax information and revealed to Citibank and other financial businesses that they were under a criminal investigation, the court said Tuesday. Nevertheless, although the subpoena cannot be quashed, the court said, it must...

