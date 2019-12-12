Challenges For Investors, Developers Reviving Aging Malls

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:37 PM EST) -- Traditional malls and brick-and-mortar retail have undergone a dramatic decline in recent years. Whether online shopping is to blame is irrelevant — the fact remains that the longstanding rules governing traditional shopping venues are quickly becoming obsolete. Developers and investors find themselves left with massive underutilized, underperforming shopping centers in prime locations that are begging for revitalization. As a result, the redevelopment of aging malls into dynamic mixed-use projects is on the upswing. Developers and investors are increasingly focused on the growing demand for mixed-use destinations that provide residents, tenants and visitors alike a single place to work, live, interact, shop, eat...

