FTC Disclosure Guide Signals More Influencer Scrutiny

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- A recent 2018 report disclosed that almost three-quarters of U.S. millennials and their Gen Z successors follow social media influencers, and the majority say they trust influencers more than their favorite celebrities when it comes to advice about products or brands.[1] Authenticity and genuinely caring about consumer interests are the most important traits when deciding whether to follow an influencer on social media.[2] With the growth of influencers' ability to reach and persuade significant portions of the population, their role has come under increasing scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission. On Nov. 5, the FTC issued a guide titled "Disclosures 101 for Social Media...

