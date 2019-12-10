PTAB Skeptical Nintendo Didn’t Clear Evidence Bar In IP Row

Law360, Alexandria, Va. (December 10, 2019, 9:10 PM EST) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel pushed back Tuesday against a California gaming product company’s argument that Nintendo didn’t meet its burden to invalidate a patent covering a gaming controller for mobile devices. Gamevice Inc. argued during a two-hour hearing that its rival had offered only “conclusory” statements of unpatentability without providing supporting evidence. Gamevice attorney Rajeev Gupta said that Nintendo’s expert didn’t adequately analyze why the fastening mechanism in an earlier Korean patent was equivalent to the fastening structure in its own invention, which if borne out could render the challenged claims invalid. The argument from the Finnegan Henderson...

