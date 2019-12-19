Calif. Lawmakers Kept Employers On Their Toes In 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:08 PM EST) -- Like clockwork, the end of the year was once again busy for California, with numerous employment laws being signed into effect by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Included in the new laws are some that former Gov. Jerry Brown previously vetoed. What remains consistent is that California employers are continually kept on their toes. They once again have their work cut out for them in addressing and complying with the new laws that will, for the most part, take effect on Jan. 1, 2020. They have new notices to provide, handbook updates to complete and training to do, to name a few actions....

