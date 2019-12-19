Employee NDAs Need Recalibration Under Ill. Law

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:12 PM EST) -- Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the Illinois Workplace Transparency Act, or IWTA, will affect Illinois employers’ use of workplace confidentiality, nondisparagement, noncooperation and arbitration provisions in: Employment contracts; Noncompetes; and Other restrictive covenants, nondisclosure agreements, settlement and termination agreements, and other employment documents. These types of confidentiality provisions are referred to as workplace nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs. The new law will apply to all workplace NDAs entered into, modified or extended on or after Jan. 1. Covered Illinois employers must comply or risk having their confidentiality provisions found unenforceable and having to pay the attorney fees of employees who successfully challenge invalid provisions....

