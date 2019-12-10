Ex-Kite CEO Undermines Testimony Of Pharma Co.'s Founder

Law360, Los Angeles (December 10, 2019, 11:29 PM EST) -- Contradicting testimony from Kite Pharma founder Arie Belldegrun, the company's former CEO conceded under questioning in a California federal trial Tuesday that a meeting Belldegrun had with a Sloan Kettering executive was about potentially licensing a cancer immunotherapy patent it's now accused of infringing. Aya Jakobovits said she learned the purpose of the meeting after it happened, and appeared to make the admission reluctantly during questioning from plaintiffs' attorney Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella LLP, who called her as an adverse witness. Chu asked her about the disputed meeting from several angles, and Jakobovits answered at different times that she...

