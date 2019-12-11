Investors Can't Sue Buyers In London Over €325M Deal

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 3:11 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Wednesday that the English courts have no jurisdiction to hear claims against two Indian businessmen accused of duping investors into selling their shares in a payments company shortly before it was acquired by a German financial services provider. High Court Judge Mark Pelling said the alleged damaging acts that took place in England involving the former majority owners of the payments company were not sufficiently significant to establish jurisdiction over claims connected to the €325 million ($360 million) sale of the business to Wirecard AG. “The reality is that the really substantial acts relied on all took place...

