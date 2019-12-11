Truist Buys Charlotte Tower From Cousins For $456M

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- Truist Financial Corp. has exercised its option to buy an office tower in Charlotte, North Carolina, from real estate investment trust Cousins Properties for $455.5 million, according to an announcement on Wednesday from Cousins. The deal is for the Hearst Tower, which is located at 214 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte's Uptown neighborhood. The 46-story tower is close to the Seventh Street light rail station. Charlotte-based Truist Financial was formed when BB&T and SunTrust merged, with the two banks wrapping up their whopping $66 billion merger earlier this month to become the nation's sixth-largest bank. The tower "is in the ideal...

