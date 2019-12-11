Ex-Novartis Exec Denied More Atty Fees In Whistleblower Row

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:07 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge let stand Wednesday a roughly $1.4 million attorney fees award to counsel for a former Novartis executive who prevailed on her whistleblower claim, rejecting her lawyers’ bid for more money and the company’s attempt to scale back the amount. Superior Court Judge Louis S. Sceusi denied competing reconsideration motions from Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Min Amy Guo, saying neither side “has set forth any persuasive nor any new arguments to support that the Court failed to consider any new law or evidence." “The Court considered the many factors surrounding this case and arrived at a reasonable...

