Hotel Seen As Exaggerating Class Cert. Difficulty In Tips Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- A Florida man told a federal court Thursday that since moving to certify his class action accusing a South Beach hotel of overcharging customers through automatic restaurant tips, new evidence shows the hotel’s claims about the impossibility of locating class members are “overblown or outright false.” Named plaintiff Jonathan Heckman said a deposition with an executive of Menin Hospitality, which manages the Mondrian South Beach Hotel, revealed that the hotel uses several electronic systems to collect and store customer data that would make identifying potential class members much easier than the hotel had previously suggested. Another Menin executive, CFO Spencer Goldberg,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS