Burger Chain Settles EEOC Claims It Denied Men Server Jobs

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:31 PM EST) -- California-based chain Burgers & Beer will pay $150,000 and implement changes to its hiring practices in order to settle U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims that the company refused to hire male servers, marking the EEOC's third settlement this week. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw approved a consent decree on Tuesday that requires Burgers & Beer, which is operated by Honold Enterprises Inc., to fund payouts to male applicants who were denied server positions as part of an alleged policy to maintain a nearly all-female server staff at the chain of six Southern California casual dining restaurants. Burgers & Beer also...

