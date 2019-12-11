UK Watchdog's Ban Of Construction Co. Directors Overturned

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:54 PM EST) -- Two Fourfront Group directors will be able to retain their positions within the business after a London court partially undid a decree from the country's competition watchdog that banned them from running any company. The High Court ruled Tuesday to allow the directors to stay on despite the Competition and Markets Authority finding less than six months ago that the two had been engaging in illegal cartel behavior. Aki Stamatis and Sion Davies, who were disqualified for just under three years and 18 months, respectively, were relieved of that disqualification early by the court's order, which allows them to continue to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS