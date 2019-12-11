House Passes Final $738B Defense Bill

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a $738 billion defense budget bill that will establish a U.S. Space Force, with Democrats largely backing away from a threat to oppose the legislation after environmental and other policy clauses were removed. Lawmakers voted 377-48 in favor of the conference report accompanying the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, the final compromise version of the bill, with roughly 40 Democrats joining a handful of Republicans voting against the bill. The broad defense bill sets out policy and budget priorities for the U.S. Department of Defense and nuclear weapons programs at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS